Electric pickup truck fans, rejoice: you will soon have the option to buy one more vehicle. This is especially important for Nikola Badger's orphans, who thought they would eventually drive a pickup truck powered by hydrogen. That pickup truck is coming, and it challenged the Tesla Cybertruck even before it was revealed. Guys, meet the SCG 010 Zero.

This is the name of the vehicle Jim Glickenhaus plans to put on the 2023 Baja 1000 to beat the Tesla Cybertruck if Elon Musk accepts the challenge Glickenhaus proposed on December 30, 2020. At the time, he called that vehicle the Boot, which won the Baja 1000 in its class in 2019 and 2020.

Although the SCG 010 Zero is clearly based on the Boot, it has a bed and a larger wheelbase. That allowed it to have room for rear passengers, something only the more expensive SCG Boot offers. Its bed does not look very big, but these renderings may be deceitful.

The four-door Boot costs $287,500 “ex-factory” (without taxes or transportation fees included), while the two-door version is sold for $258,750 under the same conditions. This is the vehicle that won the Baja 1000 editions and the only one we have seen so far in pictures and not in renderings.

We have no idea if the SCG 010 Zero will offer a two-door version. As presented in the pictures above, it will have rear suicide doors like the Mazda MX-30, which the motoring writer Michael Taylor reminds us that can become a sort of trap when parked parallel to other vehicles.

Glickenhaus told us a little more about this electric pickup truck that has a hydrogen tank:

If these numbers are confirmed for the production version, the SCG 010 Zero will be a Class 3 vehicle, according to its GVWR (12,000 pounds). Its 1,000-mile range will make it very attractive even compared to diesel competitors – some of which are supposedly able to match that.

If the SCG 010 Zero finds homes with hydrogen stations nearby, it may be quite a nice pickup truck for the ones able to afford one. In 2023, we’ll see how it does when compared to the Tesla Cybertruck – if Musk accepts the challenge, mind you.

Gallery: Meet The SCG 010 Zero Fuel Cell Pickup Truck That Challenged The Cybertruck