Jim Glickenhaus made money shooting movies, but he loves cars. This is why he founded SCG – or Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. This company produces hypercars and other interesting vehicles such as the Boot, a very capable buggy that beat Ford twice at the Baja 1000, the same competition where Elon Musk said the Cybertruck would have a great test. Well, Glickenhaus dared Musk to prove the Cybetruck can beat an FCEV Boot in that race.

Should Musk accept the challenge, he would have to prove battery electric vehicles are the best alternative in all scenarios, such as a very demanding competition. It should not be difficult for someone who said fuel cells are "mind-boggling stupid," and the 2023 Baja 1000 may be the right opportunity for that.

In his tweet thread, Glickenhaus makes no statements about FCEVs being better than BEVs or claiming batteries are heavy and take a long time to charge. Instead, he just mentions one of his development pilots for the SCG 004 is Thomas Mutch, one of the men that helped Tesla fine-tune the Model S Plaid at Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Apart from what Tesla and SCG have in common, Glickenhaus highlights the differences between his car and the Cybertruck in a friendly way. He said he could help Musk find the better spots for Cybertruck superchargers.

Considering he claims the FCEV Boot will be able to run 1,000 miles on one tank of hydrogen – a big one, probably – he said he would probably not need a hydrogen refueling station for his aggressive buggy.

Predictably, Glickenhaus said the FCEV Boot would be put for sale by 2023 – when the competition starts. A good result – eventually beating the Cybertruck – would certainly make a lot of headlines and work as effective marketing.

On the other hand, if Musk accepts the challenge and proves an EV can be competitive without battery swapping – eventually with a very high range or a truly fast-charging process – that would eventually help the Tesla CEO keep making bold statements about fuel cells.

Glickenhaus tweeted his challenge before 2021 – on December 30, to be more precise – and apparently have not heard from Musk so far. If he ever does, we’ll write about that. We’ll also keep an eye on the 2023 Baja 1000. Glickenhaus will be there with his FCEV Boot. We would not doubt he can make a movie about this challenge should it ever happen.

Source: Jim Glickenhaus