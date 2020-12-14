While the Tesla Cybertruck seems almost too unreal to actually come to market, and Tesla has a tendency to announce major projects only to table them or keep pushing them back, this news may work to set future Cybertruck production in stone. Based on various reports, Steel Dynamics Inc. plans to have its huge Sinton, Texas facility ready to roll by the fall of 2021.

Steel Dynamics Inc. is a reported supplier of steel that will be used in the future by Tesla for its Cybertruck. The Cybertruck is a unique electric pickup truck with a body constructed of ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel.

As most of you are likely aware, Tesla is currently building a Gigafactory in Texas, which will manufacture the Cybertruck and other Tesla vehicles. In addition, after earlier jokes that Elon Musk may move to Texas, the outspoken CEO has now made it official. He no longer resides in California.

According to Teslarati, the upcoming Texas steel mill is Steel Dynamics' most compelling project to date, and it will produce a variety of unique products. A report out of Texas on local 3News shared that the $1.7-billion project will supply the steel for the Tesla Cybertruck, as well as create hundreds of new, "good paying jobs." San Patricio County Judge David Krebs told 3News:

“Now some of these other companies who work with SDI will actually be taking SDI’s product and refining it a little bit better. We’re hearing that one of the companies that were pretty close to–probably getting close–is a company that’s going to be taking SDI steel, redoing it, and that steel will actually be going into the Tesla cars that they’re moving in from California to manufacture here.”

Krebs also said that based on reported estimates, the upcoming Steel Dynamics plant in Sinton could eventually employ some 3,000 people.