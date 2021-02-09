Cadillac chose to promote its upcoming electric SUV, the Lyriq, (as well as its SuperCruise semi-autonomous driving system) by looking back at the 1990 Tim Burton movie Edward Scissorhands. And this really seems to have paid off, according to Cars.com, after the site saw a 194 percent rise in Cadillac-related searches.

Cars.com also reports a 169 percent increase in the number of hits to GM’s EV-related pages (probably thanks to the ads promoting the GMC Hummer EV), as well as a 157 percent surge in visits to its dedicated Ford Mustang Mach-E page; Ford aired Mach-E ads in select local markets, but it seems the Blue Oval targeted its markets well and it paid off. Searches for EVs also went up, although by a more modest 77 percent.

According to Brooke Skinner Ricketts, chief experience officer of Cars.com,