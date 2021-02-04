BMW is not sitting idly by watching other manufacturers prepare flagship electric sedans, so it’s working on its own which may or may not be called i7. Expected to debut in 2022, the i7 will be a direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Cadillac Celestiq, Genesis G90e and according to a recent report from Germany, it will have the performance and range to be make its presence felt in the segment.

AutoBild recently published an article with some alleged insider information about the upcoming flagship electric three-box Bimmer. First tidbit is about the i7’s power output, which is said to be 650 PS (around 640 horsepower) - this would put it in the same league as the AMG version of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS.

The source also mentions the i7 could come with a large 120 kWh battery pack that will bestow it with a maximum range of 700 km (434 miles) on one charge. There will also apparently be a lower-powered version which will borrow the i4’s motor and 80 kWh battery and offer around 30 percent less range than the big battery pack.

Some additional information about the model was also shared, such as it will using the same curved display that was shown in the iX as well as the fact that it will come with full Level 2 autonomous driving capability. Finally, the article points out that while BMW will differentiate the 7 Series and i7 through exterior design, the difference won’t be huge - something along the same lines as the difference between the current X3 and the iX3.