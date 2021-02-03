Ford announced its U.S. production and sales results for the month of January, and as we can see, the ramp-up of the Mustang Mach-E progresses.

The company delivered to customers 238 Mach-E, which combined with the first three in December, gives us a total of 241. We can guess that February, or at least March, will be in four digits.

"Mustang Mach-E now shipping as inventory continues to arrive on dealer lots. Days to turn on dealer lots for Mustang Mach-E is very fast at just 4 days."

On the production front, the volume is an order of magnitude higher. In January alone, Ford produced 4,250 Mach-E. The cumulative production is at 10,967, but we must take into account that part of it is envisioned for other markets.

An important piece of information is also that the number of cars delivered to dealers increased to roughly 5,000.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - January 2021

Total Ford (and Lincoln) sales in January amounted to 143,578 (down 8.3% year-over-year).