According to Amazon, its deliveries in certain Los Angeles area neighborhoods may look (and sound) different going forward. This is because Amazon has begun testing the Rivian electric delivery vans on routes.

As you may know, a year ago, Amazon announced the purchase of a whopping 100,000 delivery vans to be produced by Rivian. The vehicles were part of the online retailer's 'Climate Pledge.' Amazon is also one of many major investors in the startup electric pickup truck maker.

Not long ago, we shared images and video with you of one of the Amazon/Rivian electric vans out delivering packages, but now we have new details directly from Amazon. The company says more people should expect to start seeing the electric vans as it plans to add the electric fleet to 15 new cities in 2021. Over the next few years, Amazon expects to have tens of thousands of the Rivian-made electric vans out delivering.

Below, we've embedded the video we previously shared:

Director of Amazon's Global Fleet and Products Ross Rachey was quoted in Amazon's transportation blog:

"We're loving the enthusiasm from customers so far—from the photos we see online to the car fans who stop our drivers for a first-hand look at the vehicle. From what we've seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we're incredibly proud of that."

When Amazon first partnered with the electric truck maker, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe made it clear that one of Rivian's goals is to make products the world doesn't already have. He pointed to the Amazon delivery van as a key example.

Amazon and Rivian have been out testing the electric vans for four months. Now, it's time to move on to actual customer deliveries. The current fleet of Rivian vans was manufactured at the company's Michigan studio.

The electric vans can travel up to 150 miles on a charge. Amazon has already started prepping its facilities for the vans and adding thousands of charging stations at delivery centers throughout North America and Europe.