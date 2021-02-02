As you probably know if you read our site frequently, Norway is a world leader when it comes to electric vehicle adoption. Sure, there are other countries with high numbers of new EVs being constantly registered, but Norway is just ahead of the curve and it looks unlikely that any other country will catch up in the near future - on some months, EVs outsell ICE vehicles outright and doesn’t really happen anywhere else in the world.

Well, Norways EV adoption lead hasn’t discouraged manufactures from trying to bring something similar about in their own countries and that’s what GM is hinting at in a recent series of teasers for an upcoming Super Bowl ad (that is probably going to be centered around the GMC Hummer EV). The ads show Will Ferrell who has become obsessed with the country of Norway, and by obsessed, we mean he hates the country.

Why does he hate Norway? Well, that’s the question posed at the end of each of the three short teasers. He hates Norway for the reason mentioned above - because the United States still have a long way to go to try to match the number of EVs per capita that the northern European nation already has.

Through this series of teasers, GM doesn’t just want to promote the GMC Hummer EV (although we presume making people aware it will go on sale is a big part of why this campaign was created). The company also wants to raise awareness about the 30 new EVs it plans to launch until 2025, with the set goal of increasing EV adoption in America.

The manufacturer states at the end of the press release that it