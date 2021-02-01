NIO, a Chinese premium electric car manufacturer, starts the new year with a splash, delivering a record number of 7,225 cars (up 352% year-over-year).

There are two important positive things in the sales stats - first, all three models are selling relatively well, and the second, this is the sixth new monthly record in a row.

The newest model in the lineup - EC6 - is the best selling:

EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 2,845 (new)

(new) ES6 (5-seat SUV): 2,720 (up 7.2% year-over-year)

(up 7.2% year-over-year) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,660 (up almost 15x year-over-year)

(up almost 15x year-over-year) Total: 7,225 - (up 352% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – January 2021

As we can see, a year ago NIO sales were really low, which means that there should be no problem with improving the results during the first half of this year.

Cumulative sales reached 82,866.

NIO ES6

NIO ES8

NIO EC6