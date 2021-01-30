SVOLT Energy Technology (the former Battery Business Unit of Great Wall Motor Co.) announced that its all-new cobalt-free NMx lithium-ion battery cells are now available for order.

This new chemistry was first announced in June 2019 and presented in May 2020, as a major competitor to the rising NCM811 chemistry.

The main difference to NCM is the lack of cobalt in the cathode and reduced share of Nickel to 75%. The remaining 25% is manganese. To make such a setup work, the company has developed special doping and coating processes.

As a result, the NMx cells offer similar energy density tof NCM (about 5% lower, according to SVOLT), but are also about 5% less expensive. Additionally, the cycle aging, as well as the calendar (over 2,500 undisclosed cycles) aging, is reportedly improved compared to a conventional NCM type.

Initially, two versions of the NMx cells willo be available for order. The production of the first one will start in June 2021 in Jintan, China. Around 2023, the upcoming gigafactory in Saarlouis, Germany might also produce NMx cells.



Let's take a look at the specs of the NMx cells:

SVOLT NMx 115 Ah

The first version is available for order now. The most interesting thing about this cell is that it's the same format used in Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform:

capacity of 115 Ah

energy of 430 Wh (396 Wh usable)

nominal voltage of 3.74 V

energy density of 245 Wh/kg

MEB format (33.4 x 220 x 102.5 mm)

weight 1.76 kg

more than 2,500 charging cycles (unspecified)

SVOLT NMx 226 Ah

The second type will be available in Q4 2021 and is in SVOLT's own cell format L6:

capacity of 226 Ah

energy density of 240 Wh/kg

L6 format (21.5 x 574 x 118 mm)

"L-cells are long battery cells in a thin prismatic design with laterally positioned electrodes and degassing valves"

more than 2,500 charging cycles (unspecified)

More versions of the NMx cells will follow.

More about the NMx chemistry: