When Tesla's vehicles first came to market, and for quite some time after that, the majority of Tesla owners didn't live in areas that were prone to sub-zero temps on a regular basis. However, that's certainly not the case today. People all over the world own Tesla vehicles, and some areas with cold temps and rough winters are actually hot spots for Tesla.

Jason Fenske, the host of popular YouTube channel Engineering Explained, has a Tesla Model 3 Performance. It's important to note it's not the refreshed 2021 Model 3 with the heat pump, but rather, a 2018 model. Fenske's well-aware of the fact that his Model 3 – much like any car – is not nearly as efficient in cold temps, but he decided it was time to put it to the ultimate cold-weather efficiency and performance test.

Fenske drove his Model 3 Performance a whopping 2,500 miles in the winter, in areas that get lots of snow and ice. He says temps reached as low as 0°F (-18°C). In fact, they rarely rose above freezing. Fenske had to deal with dropping temps, snowstorms, snow-covered wheels and tires, icy parking lots, and his first broken Tesla Supercharger.

The video is packed with critical information that will help any EV owner. Engineering Explained aims to answer the following questions, and more:

Can a Model 3 handle driving well below freezing for a road trip? How do cold temperatures affect electric car range? How does efficiency differ between summer and winter driving? What's the impact of temperature on an EV compared to a gas car?

Check out the video for all the answers. Then, share your EV winter driving stories and tips with us in the comment section below.