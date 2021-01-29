Xpeng Motors will recall 13,399 G3 compact SUVs due to a faulty power inverter. The partial recall involves G3 SUVs manufactured between March 29th, 2019, and September 27th, 2020.

It's important to note that Xpeng Motors has told InsideEVs that no accidents or damage has occurred due to the problem. Additionally. the recall only affects G3s currently in use in China.

Xpeng began exporting the all-electric G3 SUV to Norway in 2020, but the recall does not extend to the Norwegian version, so G3 owners in Norway do not need to take any action. It also does not affect any variant of Xpeng's P7 sedan.

Xpeng filed the recall plan with the State Administration for Market Regulation in China, based on the “Regulations for the Administration of Recall of Defective Auto Products” and the “Implementation Measures Regarding Regulations for the Administration of the Recall of Defective Auto Products”.

An Xpeng representative told InsideEVs: "The company proactively identified the issue and voluntarily initiated the recall plan in order to best protect its customers’ safety and interests. Safety and product quality is our first priority. We are strictly following industry practices and procedures to ensure high-standard execution of the recall plan."

We're told the specific reason was the risk of a high-voltage DC short circuit, potentially caused by the bristles of the terminals connected to the copper screws on the inverter’s DC bus capacitor, which might cease to provide the required power supply to the inverter.

As a result, the vehicle might not restart after being placed into Park, or could potentially lose power while being driven. As a precaution to prevent any potential safety risks, Xpeng decided to recall all the affected vehicles to replace the component with an enhanced version of the inverter.