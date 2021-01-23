Battery market has returned to high growth after a slowdown earlier this year and reaches new records.
Global battery deployment for passenger xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) is accelerating. New all-time records were set first in September, and recently also in November. We guess that once all the data will come in, December will become even better.
Let's take a look at the November results, presented by Adamas Intelligence, which notes an all-time high monthly sales of passenger xEVs of 636,819 (9.2% of global passenger car and light trucks). The biggest market for xEVs is China with a record of 230,399 units.
Battery capacity deployment
The global passenger xEV battery capacity deployment in November amounted to 16.76 GWh (a new record, 7.6% above September 2020).
The biggest suppliers were:
- LG Chem - 4.6 GWh (over 27%)
- CATL - 4.5 GWh (almost 27%)
- Panasonic - 2.8 GWh (almost 17%)
- BYD - N/A
- Samsung SDI - N/A
- SK Innovation - N/A
The most popular lithium-ion chemistries:
- NCM 6-series - 3.9 GWh
- NCM 5-series- 3.9 GWh
- NCM 8-series
- LFP
- NCA Gen-3 cells
Graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel deployment
Since the electrified vehicle and battery markets are booming, also the battery materials - almost all - are in record demand.
Graphite deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 14,663 tonnes (a new record, 12.6% more than in September 2020):
- China - 7,370 tonnes
- Germany - 1,662 tonnes
- U.S. - 1,463 tonnes
About 19% of all graphite deployed globally was used by Tesla (more than half in the Model 3).
Lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 10,408 tonnes (a new record, 9.5% more than in September 2020):
- LG Chem - 2,938 tonnes
- CATL - 2,873 tonnes
- Panasonic- 1,424 tonnes
By region:
- Asia Pacific - 5,218 tonnes
- Europe - 3,880 tonnes
- Americas - 1,284 tonnes
Cobalt deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 2,283 tonnes (a new record, 9.0% more than in September 2020):
- China - 858 tonnes
- Germany - 368 tonnes
- U.S. - 187 tonnes
By xEV type:
- BEV - 78%
- PHEVs - 19%
- HEVs - 3%
Manganese deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 2,669 tonnes (a new record, 12.2% more than in October 2020):
- Europe - 1,286 tonnes
- Asia Pacific - 1,223 tonnes
- Americas - 142 tonnes
By models:
- Renault ZOE - 89 tonnes
- Volkswagen ID.3
- Great Wall ORA Euler R1
- Audi e-tron
- Nissan LEAF
Nickel deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 9,006 tonnes (the second best result, 5.2% less than September 2020):
- BEV - 80%
- HEV - 13%
- PHEV - 7%
Source: Adamas Intelligence
