Global battery deployment for passenger xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) is accelerating. New all-time records were set first in September, and recently also in November. We guess that once all the data will come in, December will become even better.

Let's take a look at the November results, presented by Adamas Intelligence, which notes an all-time high monthly sales of passenger xEVs of 636,819 (9.2% of global passenger car and light trucks). The biggest market for xEVs is China with a record of 230,399 units.

Battery capacity deployment

The global passenger xEV battery capacity deployment in November amounted to 16.76 GWh (a new record, 7.6% above September 2020).

The biggest suppliers were:

LG Chem - 4.6 GWh (over 27%)

(over 27%) CATL - 4.5 GWh (almost 27%)

(almost 27%) Panasonic - 2.8 GWh (almost 17%)

(almost 17%) BYD - N/A

Samsung SDI - N/A

SK Innovation - N/A

The most popular lithium-ion chemistries:

NCM 6-series - 3.9 GWh

NCM 5-series- 3.9 GWh

NCM 8-series

LFP

NCA Gen-3 cells

Graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel deployment

Since the electrified vehicle and battery markets are booming, also the battery materials - almost all - are in record demand.

Graphite deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 14,663 tonnes (a new record, 12.6% more than in September 2020):

China - 7,370 tonnes

Germany - 1,662 tonnes

U.S. - 1,463 tonnes

About 19% of all graphite deployed globally was used by Tesla (more than half in the Model 3).

Lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 10,408 tonnes (a new record, 9.5% more than in September 2020):

LG Chem - 2,938 tonnes

CATL - 2,873 tonnes

Panasonic- 1,424 tonnes

By region:

Asia Pacific - 5,218 tonnes

Europe - 3,880 tonnes

Americas - 1,284 tonnes

Cobalt deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 2,283 tonnes (a new record, 9.0% more than in September 2020):

China - 858 tonnes

Germany - 368 tonnes

U.S. - 187 tonnes

By xEV type:

BEV - 78%

PHEVs - 19%

HEVs - 3%

Manganese deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 2,669 tonnes (a new record, 12.2% more than in October 2020):

Europe - 1,286 tonnes

Asia Pacific - 1,223 tonnes

Americas - 142 tonnes

By models:

Renault ZOE - 89 tonnes

Volkswagen ID.3

Great Wall ORA Euler R1

Audi e-tron

Nissan LEAF

Nickel deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 9,006 tonnes (the second best result, 5.2% less than September 2020):