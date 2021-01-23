Battery market has returned to high growth after a slowdown earlier this year and reaches new records.

Global battery deployment for passenger xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) is accelerating. New all-time records were set first in September, and recently also in November. We guess that once all the data will come in, December will become even better.

Let's take a look at the November results, presented by Adamas Intelligence, which notes an all-time high monthly sales of passenger xEVs of 636,819 (9.2% of global passenger car and light trucks). The biggest market for xEVs is China with a record of 230,399 units.

Battery capacity deployment

The global passenger xEV battery capacity deployment in November amounted to 16.76 GWh (a new record, 7.6% above September 2020).

The biggest suppliers were:

  • LG Chem - 4.6 GWh (over 27%)
  • CATL - 4.5 GWh (almost 27%)
  • Panasonic - 2.8 GWh (almost 17%)
  • BYD - N/A
  • Samsung SDI - N/A
  • SK Innovation - N/A

The most popular lithium-ion chemistries:

  • NCM 6-series - 3.9 GWh
  • NCM 5-series- 3.9 GWh
  • NCM 8-series
  • LFP
  • NCA Gen-3 cells

Graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel deployment

Since the electrified vehicle and battery markets are booming, also the battery materials - almost all - are in record demand.

Graphite deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 14,663 tonnes (a new record, 12.6% more than in September 2020):

  • China - 7,370 tonnes
  • Germany - 1,662 tonnes
  • U.S. - 1,463 tonnes

About 19% of all graphite deployed globally was used by Tesla (more than half in the Model 3).

Lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 10,408 tonnes (a new record, 9.5% more than in September 2020):

  • LG Chem - 2,938 tonnes
  • CATL - 2,873 tonnes
  • Panasonic- 1,424 tonnes

By region:

  • Asia Pacific - 5,218 tonnes
  • Europe - 3,880 tonnes
  • Americas - 1,284 tonnes

Cobalt deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 2,283 tonnes (a new record, 9.0% more than in September 2020):

  • China - 858 tonnes
  • Germany - 368 tonnes
  • U.S. - 187 tonnes

By xEV type:

  • BEV - 78%
  • PHEVs - 19%
  • HEVs - 3%

Manganese deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 2,669 tonnes (a new record, 12.2% more than in October 2020):

  • Europe - 1,286 tonnes
  • Asia Pacific - 1,223 tonnes
  • Americas - 142 tonnes

By models:

  • Renault ZOE - 89 tonnes
  • Volkswagen ID.3
  • Great Wall ORA Euler R1
  • Audi e-tron
  • Nissan LEAF

Nickel deployment in the batteries of newly sold passenger xEVs: 9,006 tonnes (the second best result, 5.2% less than September 2020):

  • BEV - 80%
  • HEV - 13%
  • PHEV - 7%

See also

nio supplier solid state lion Nio May Bring A New Company To The Solid-State Stage: Solid State Lion
nio launch power swap station 20 NIO To Launch Power Swap Station 2.0: Battery Swapping To The Next Level

Source: Adamas Intelligence