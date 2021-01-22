Despite early criticism of the Porsche Taycan – primarily due to its low EPA-estimated range and high starting price (more on this later) – the all-electric Porsche has proven to be an impressively spectacular car.

The range-topping Taycan Turbo S is one of, if not the, quickest production cars of all time, right up at the top of the list with the Tesla Model S Performance. Both cars can accelerate to 60 mph in fewer than 2.5 seconds. On paper, the gas-powered Lamborghini Huracan EVO can achieve the same acceleration time, give or take.

When we look at the Taycan's high starting price, we have to put things into perspective. First of all, Porsche's are pricey. Second, to find another car that achieves such incredible acceleration, aside from the Model S, would require spending a whole lot more money.

These electric performance cars, while expensive, can accelerate as well, if not better, than super-expensive hypercars and supercars. In fact, the Lambo in the video may set you back over $250,000. The Taycan Turbo S is priced at $185,000, though Porsche just introduced a new entry-level model with a starting price of around $80,000.

While it's arguably unrelated, we should quickly address the Taycan's range issue. Despite the EPA's rating, many people, including our own staff at InsideEVs, have proven the Taycan can travel much further on a single charge. In fact, our own contributor and video producer Kyle Conner just beat the coast-to-coast EV Cannonball Run record in a Taycan 4S.

Moving on to the race above. We encourage you to place your bets. The Taycan Turbo S and Lamborghini Huracan EVO are quite well-matched. What will happen in these three real-world acceleration tests?

Leave your guesses in the comment section below. Then, check out the video to see the results. It's always interesting to guess and then figure out if you were correct.