Electrified Garage started as a small shop in Seabrook New Hampshire back in June of 2019. It was founded by Rich Rebuilds and EV Tuning. It quickly became the premier place in New England to bring your Tesla or EV in for service.

Publisher's Note: This article came to us from Chris Salvo. It originally appeared on the Electrified Garage's official website.

Many owners north and west of Boston found it more convenient to come to Electrified Garage than to drive down into Boston. Between Chad Hrencecin and Chris Salvo, we had 11 years of cumulative experience. This meant we had seen most every issue you would experience with a Tesla and knew how to fix it right the first time. We quickly became a bit of a tourist destination for fans of the Rich Rebuilds Youtube Channel. People were also excited to see a third-party shop to service their Tesla at.

Check out highlights from the Electrified Garage Ocala Open House below:

2020 has been a busy year. We added an additional technician named Bryan Maynard to the Seabrook location in August. Bryan was an avid DIY car guy with a diverse background of low voltage electrical, CAD, Solidworks, 3D printing, Welding, and Fabricating. He brings a lot to the table that will be utilized for future conversions, custom projects, and help on the Rich Rebuilds Youtube Channel.

In September, co-founder Chris Salvo moved his family to Ocala Florida to start our first Florida Location. We hired Michael Kohlman as our lead technician for Ocala. He has over 20 years as a Senior Master Technician for Ford and a strong electrical background. Michael typically worked on all the hybrid and electric vehicles at the Ford Dealership he was at. He has transitioned really well to working on Teslas and brought a new perspective on how to service them.

In October, we teamed up with Michael “Mojo” Mogilewski, the owner of Signature Custom Wraps and Coatings out of Dania Beach, to bring a one-stop shopping experience to Ocala. We then teamed up again with Signature to open our third location in Dania beach at its Headquarters in the beginning of January 2021. We hired Byrone De Jager, who was previously a Tesla Technician and Service Manager for Tesla in West Palm Beach, to head up our South Florida expansion.

In November, we hired Omar Phillips to lead our Service Advising and Customer Service department. Omar was originally a Service Advisor for Tesla in Queens New York. He then transitioned to Service Manager for Tesla in Syosset New York. Lastly, he helped manage 12 Mobile Technicians as the Service Advisor for the New England Regional Tesla Mobile Service Team. If you call or email the garage for assistance or have a question, Omar will be the person assisting you.

In a relatively short period of time, we went from one small location and just Chad and Chris wearing multiple hats, to 3 locations and a growing team of experienced Tesla or Automotive industry specialists. We now have over 24 years of cumulative Tesla experience. The original New Hampshire location is now looking to move further south into Massachusetts and to expand operations for more technicians, special projects and custom builds.

Below is another Electrified Garage video. It shows the company's free walkthrough service, which helps Tesla owners learn everything there is to know about their cars: