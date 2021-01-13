Hyundai has proven it can make some great EVs, especially when it comes to their range and charging capacity, so we are understandably excited to learn more about the upcoming Ioniq 5 electric crossover. It is set to be unveiled next month and it promises to blend fresh design with segment-leading specs.

The Ioniq 5’s design is a dramatic departure from any current Hyundai model. Based on the latest set of teasers, as well as the multitude of spy photos we’ve looked over, it’s pretty clear that its look will remain quite close to that of the 45 Concept that previewed it.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 teasers

3 Photos

And just like the Honda e and Audi e-tron, it too will have cameras instead of traditional side rear-view mirrors. The areas we’re most interested in, though, are range and charging. Hyundai promises that the Ioniq 5 will be excellent in this regard.

In one of the teaser videos, the automaker mentions you will be able to put 100 km (62 miles) worth of range back into the battery in just 5 minutes. We also know the vehicle runs on an 800V architecture and it enables ultra-fast charging at a rate of up to 232 kW; this apparently is good enough to charge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 15 minutes - it will also come with a solar roof that will trickle-charge the battery.

Regarding the range, it will be 450 km (280 miles) WLTP in the base version and total power output from its two motors (that together give it all-wheel drive) is 313 PS (308 horsepower). Its claimed nought to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time is 5.2 seconds, but we currently don’t know its electronically limited top speed.