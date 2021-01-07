Moneyshake just completed an interesting and compelling study about today's global electric car production and sales. The data looks at which automakers produce and sell the most electric and gas cars per minute. However, arguably much more important is which EV makers sell the most cars per hour by brand and country.

It comes as no surprise that Moneyshake's data proves that Tesla takes the prize for selling the most EVs per year, at 370,000 for the time period related to the study. This works out to some 42 Tesla cars sold per hour across the globe, or a bit less than a car per minute. For comparison, Toyota produces 19.9 cars per minute (this isn't sales data), or 1,194 per hour. However, if we looked at Toyota's EV sales per minute, the number would be essentially non-existent.

According to Moneyshake, the top five auto manufacturers by production per minute are as follows:

Toyota - 19.9 per minute Volkswagen - 19.8 per minute Hyundai - 13.7 per minute General Motors - 13.0 per minute Ford - 12.2 per minute

As an aside, Moneyshake says China manufactures more cars per minute than any other country, at a whopping 48.9.

Moneyshake also looked at automakers' revenue per minute. Based on its data, the results are as follows:

Toyota - $533,676 Volkswagen - $523,592 Daimler - $359,970 Ford - $ 285,198 Honda - $270,928

Finally, the publication analyzed how many electric vehicles are sold by country per 10,000 people. The list is as follows:

Norway – 148 Sweden – 41 Netherlands – 40 Canada – 15 Germany – 13 UK – 11 USA – 10 France – 9 China – 7 Korea – 5 Japan – 3

Follow the source link below for more details about the study, as well as an assortment of helpful graphics related to the data.