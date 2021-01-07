Xpeng currently offers two electric models, the G3 and P7, but soon a third model is expected to join the lineup.

The Chinese manufacturer today teased a new electric sedan, which makes us wonder whether it will be above or below the P7?

The P7 is equipped with a 70.8 kWh battery for a NEDC range of 586 km (360 miles) and 196 kW and 390 Nm drive system. We guess that the new model will be even more capable.

Anyway, it seems that the Chinese EV startups strengthen. NIO also recently teased a new electric sedan - with a 150 kWh battery. The Western manufacturers that "slept" over the past 5-10 years, now will face a huge competition from the new wave of EVs - first in China, and later globally.