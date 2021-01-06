Are you holding off buying a Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover because it’s not powerful enough for you? Well, if you wait a bit longer, you will be able to buy the hot ID.4 GTX model with 302 horsepower, allowing it to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds, some 2 seconds quicker than the standard rear-wheel drive model.

Volkswagen has yet to show the final version of the GTX, but our spies are sure they’ve spotted a prototype of it cold weather testing. They noticed that the bumper has LED lights where current models don’t have any lights, and on this prototype they are partly covered up.

But these aren’t the only changes that Volkswagen is expected to make to the ID.4 to turn it into the GTX. It will also get a matching sportier rear bumper, unique rims and other details on the exterior to help it stand out.

And in order to cope with the extra power and keep the handling tidy, VW will probably strengthen the chassis, stiffen the suspension and fit the vehicle with larger brakes and grippy performance tires. The same treatment will be applied to the interior, which will get a unique steering wheel, GTX-specific trim bits and front bucket seats.

We don’t exactly know when Volkswagen will reveal the ID.4 GTX, but it is believed that it will be shown sometime this spring, with deliveries expected to commence during the summer. Keep in mind, though, that it won't quite match the range rating of the regular ID.4 - WLTP range is expected to drop from 520 km to 470 km (323 to 292 miles).