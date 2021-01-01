Made-in-China Model Y starts in China at ¥339,900 ($52,028), which is comparable to the price in the U.S.
Tesla has announced new, significantly lower prices for the Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y that entered series production at the Tesla Giga Shanghai. Customer deliveries will start this month.
There are two MIC Model Y versions available - both dual-motor, all-wheel drive: Long Range and Performance. Their prices are about 30% lower than in mid-2020:
- Long Range, AWD version: from ¥339,900 ($52,028)
NEDC range of 594 km (369 miles)
previously, WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles) was shown
top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)
acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds
available with 19’’ Gemini Wheels and 20’’ Induction Wheels
- Long Range, AWD Performance version: from ¥369,900 ($56,620)
WLTP range of 480 km (298 miles)
top speed of 241 km/h (150 mph)
acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds
available with 21’’ Überturbine Wheels
Tesla Model Y China - January 1, 2021
Other parameters seem to be the same as announced previously.
In the U.S., Tesla Model Y starts at
- 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19": $49,990 (+$1,200 DST)
- 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21": $59,990 (+$1,200 DST)
Gallery: Tesla Model Y (design studio China)
Source: Reuters
About this article