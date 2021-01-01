Made-in-China Model Y starts in China at ¥339,900 ($52,028), which is comparable to the price in the U.S.

Tesla has announced new, significantly lower prices for the Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y that entered series production at the Tesla Giga Shanghai. Customer deliveries will start this month.

There are two MIC Model Y versions available - both dual-motor, all-wheel drive: Long Range and Performance. Their prices are about 30% lower than in mid-2020:

  • Long Range, AWD version: from ¥339,900 ($52,028)
    NEDC range of 594 km (369 miles)
    previously, WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles) was shown
    top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)
    acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds
    available with 19’’ Gemini Wheels and 20’’ Induction Wheels
  • Long Range, AWD Performance version: from ¥369,900 ($56,620)
    WLTP range of 480 km (298 miles)
    top speed of 241 km/h (150 mph)
    acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds
    available with 21’’ Überturbine Wheels
Tesla Model Y China - January 1, 2021
Other parameters seem to be the same as announced previously.

In the U.S., Tesla Model Y starts at

  • 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19": $49,990 (+$1,200 DST)
  • 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21": $59,990 (+$1,200 DST)

Gallery: Tesla Model Y (design studio China)

Tesla Model Y (design studio China) - LR AWD version with 21’’ Überturbine Wheels
15 Photos
Source: Reuters