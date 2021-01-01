Tesla has announced new, significantly lower prices for the Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y that entered series production at the Tesla Giga Shanghai. Customer deliveries will start this month.

There are two MIC Model Y versions available - both dual-motor, all-wheel drive: Long Range and Performance. Their prices are about 30% lower than in mid-2020:



Long Range, AWD version: from ¥339,900 ($ 52,028 )

NEDC range of 594 km (369 miles)

previously, WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles) was shown

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds

available with 19’’ Gemini Wheels and 20’’ Induction Wheels

NEDC range of 594 km (369 miles) previously, WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles) was shown top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph) acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds available with 19’’ Gemini Wheels and 20’’ Induction Wheels Long Range, AWD Performance version: from ¥369,900 ($ 56,620 )

WLTP range of 480 km (298 miles)

top speed of 241 km/h (150 mph)

acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds

available with 21’’ Überturbine Wheels

Tesla Model Y China - January 1, 2021

Other parameters seem to be the same as announced previously.

In the U.S., Tesla Model Y starts at

2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19": $49,990 (+$1,200 DST)

2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21": $59,990 (+$1,200 DST)

Gallery: Tesla Model Y (design studio China)