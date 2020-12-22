With all the recent coverage of EVs in cold weather and snow, it was time for Ford to get on board. We expected to see the Mustang Mach-E playing in the snow, but the F-150 Electric prototype was a welcome surprise.

The following video came from Ford Motor Company's official account on Facebook. While there's really no way to know for sure if this simply isn't a gas-powered Ford F-150, Ford says it's the BEV (battery electric vehicle) prototype.

Be sure to click play and then click the full-screen option for a better look at the video Is that an independent rear suspension?

For the most part, EVs are solid options for driving on snow and ice. However, it's very important to have the right tires. Most electric vehicles, and especially performance EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and most of Tesla's lineup, offer dual-motor all-wheel drive, which is a huge asset when it comes to winter driving. Factor in EVs' instant torque and advanced traction control systems and you've got a solid winter ride.

Currently, there are no electric pickup trucks available in the U.S., though several are coming in the future. Based on current information, it looks like the Rivian R1T will arrive to market first, followed by the Tesla Cybertruck. Sadly, based on what Ford has said thus far, it looks like we'll have to wait until at least the middle of 2022 for the F-150 Electric. However, the Mustang Mach-E is available now.

Check out the video above. Then, share your thoughts with us about the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Electric, and other future electric pickup trucks.