Yes, it's yet another installment of "EVs in cold weather." Keep in mind, it wasn't that long ago that electric car adoption in the U.S. was highly situated in areas with mild climates, such as California. In fact, this is still true to some degree, though nowadays you'll find at least a few EVs in virtually every part of the U.S. and Canada.

While cold weather range is something that many Tesla owners may not have to deal with often, that's not the case for those of us who live in the Midwest, the Northern states, or pretty much all of Canada. As winter sets in, it's the perfect time to share valuable information about electric cars in cold weather, with specific emphasis on range/efficiency and charging.

Tesla Canuck has a new Tesla Model Y, and he's been publishing multiple videos about the electric crossover's efficiency, its heat pump, details about the range with a cold battery versus a warm battery, and more. After several tests, he's come to the conclusion that Tesla's heat pump and octovalve are "unmatched for cold weather EV performance."

In this most recent video, Canuck tests the Model Y at a temperature of -8°C (17°F). More specifically, he tests it with battery preconditioning. Canuck's data shows that in these conditions, he only loses 19% of his range on a 50 km (30 mile) real-world range test. This is an outstanding number since we've heard many stories of EV owners losing as much as 50% of their range in cold temps, though, in most cases, the loss is closer to 40%.

As always, there are many variables involved when it comes to range testing. However, the point here is that the Model Y's heat pump and octovalve seem to really do the trick when it comes to reducing range loss, as long as you take the time to precondition your battery.

Check out the video and leave us your cold-weather EV range and charging stories, tips, and tricks in the comment section below.