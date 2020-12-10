The Jaguar I-Pace came to market in 2018, and it hasn't changed much since. However, the automaker has announced plans to update it for the 2021 model year, and potentially refresh it for 2022.

Jaguar has already provided details related to the 2021 model, which gets quicker AC charging, a new infotainment system, and more driver-focused technology. In addition, the brand announced a cheaper version of the I-Pace (EV320 SE) with the same range but less power, but only in Germany. However, the 2021 model doesn't offer more range or more rear-seat legroom.

Fast-forward to more recently, and patent images arrived showing a potential upcoming I-Pace facelift. We've included one image below, though you can see all the images and more details by checking out our previous article here. Sadly, most people will be hard-pressed to find the changes without knowing about them or looking very closely. However, if you like the I-Pace's design "as is," then you're in luck.

TopElectricSUV used the information and patent images to put together the rendering above (and below) so you can easily compare it to the current model.

Refreshed I-Pace Patent Image

Refreshed I-Pace Rendered From Patent Image

Current Production I-Pace

As you can see, and as reported by TopElectricSUV, the subtle changes include removing the horizontal slats from the upper grille, adding two blades and thin accent strips on the lower front bumper, and making minor changes inside the headlights. The publication also says to expect new wheel designs and minor revisions at the rear.

As far as we understand, these changes won't go into place for the 2021 model year. Otherwise, it's likely Jaguar would have included the information when it provided details about the 2021 model. Instead, TopElectricSUV says the facelifted Jaguar I-Pace may be launched in 2022.