Hide press release Show press release

JAGUAR I-PACE NOW SMARTER, BETTER CONNECTED AND FASTER-CHARGING

All-electric I-PACE performance SUV: now featuring a new infotainment system, three phase AC charging and even more driver-focused technology

now featuring a new infotainment system, three phase AC charging and even more driver-focused technology Pivi Pro infotainment system: as quick and easy to use as your smartphone, with self-learning navigation that can show you where the nearest available charge station is, how much it will cost and how long it will take to charge

as quick and easy to use as your smartphone, with self-learning navigation that can show you where the nearest available charge station is, how much it will cost and how long it will take to charge Faster charging: 11kW (AC) domestic wall box can add 53km/33miles of range (WLTP) per hour for customers with three-phase supplies

11kW (AC) domestic wall box can add 53km/33miles of range (WLTP) per hour for customers with three-phase supplies Outstanding performance and range: Acceleration from 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds and up to 292 miles / 470km (WLTP)

Acceleration from 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds and up to 292 miles / 470km (WLTP) Greater connectivity : Dual-modem embedded SIM with 4G data plan, wireless device charging, embedded Spotify, and Bluetooth for two phones at the same time

: Dual-modem embedded SIM with 4G data plan, wireless device charging, embedded Spotify, and Bluetooth for two phones at the same time Driver Assistance technology: A new optional ClearSight rear-view digital mirror and standard-fit 3D surround camera system deliver significantly enhanced visibility

A new optional ClearSight rear-view digital mirror and standard-fit 3D surround camera system deliver significantly enhanced visibility Occupant wellbeing enhanced: Cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filtration captures ultrafine particles and allergens. The I-PACE can filter cabin air while on charge before a journey

Cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filtration captures ultrafine particles and allergens. The I-PACE can filter cabin air while on charge before a journey More distinctive design: Atlas Chrome finish to grille pins as standard, enhanced paint palette and introduction of a 19-inch wheel

Atlas Chrome finish to grille pins as standard, enhanced paint palette and introduction of a 19-inch wheel New Bright Pack option: accentuates I-PACE’s World Car of the Year award-winning design

accentuates I-PACE’s World Car of the Year award-winning design Enhanced software-over-the-air capability: Systems including infotainment, battery management and charging can be updated remotely and enable the

I-PACE to continuously improve over time

Systems including infotainment, battery management and charging can be updated remotely and enable the I-PACE to continuously improve over time Available to order now at co.uk/i-pace and priced from £65,195

Tuesday 23 June 2020, Whitley, UK: The Jaguar I-PACE – the world’s first premium all-electric performance SUV – now offers a new fast, intuitive infotainment system and quicker charging capability, making owning and driving an electric vehicle easier than ever.

Since its debut the I-PACE has won more than 80 global awards, including 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car, reinforcing its status as the Jaguar which tore up the rule book to become the first and best electric car of its kind.

With two Jaguar-designed electric motors at each axle, producing exceptional combined performance of 400PS and 696Nm, aluminium construction and a low centre of gravity, the I-PACE offers an unrivalled balance of all-wheel drive performance, refinement, luxury and agility – together with outstanding real-world range and day-to-day usability.

I-PACE: at a glance

The Jaguar I-PACE now delivers even more technology to make living the electric life simpler and more rewarding than ever. This is the first Jaguar to feature the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. As intuitive to use as a smartphone, Pivi Pro is fast and responsive with enhanced EV navigation that can show you if nearby charging stations are available or in use, what they cost, and how long it will take to charge.

I-PACE now comes with an 11kW on-board charger as standard, enabling customers with access to three-phase electricity supplies to enjoy significantly faster charging: when connected to an 11kW wall box 33 miles* of range (WLTP) per hour can be achieved, while a full charge from empty now takes only 8.6 hours – ideal for overnight charging at home. Customers using 7kW wallboxes also benefit from competitive charging capability – up to 22 miles of charge per hour, with a full charge taking 12.75 hours. When charging ‘on the go’, a 50kW charger will add up to 39 miles in 15 minutes, whilst a 100kW charger will add up to 78 miles over the same period.

With a focus on air quality, occupant well-being is prioritised, with cabin air ionisation now featuring PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens. The I-PACE can even filter its cabin air before a journey begins.

The exterior design is enhanced with a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish and customers benefit from an enhanced paint palette, new range of wheels, and a luxurious new Bright Pack option, available on all models in the I-PACE range.

Alan Volkaerts, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar I-PACE, said: “When we developed the I-PACE we wanted it to be the world’s most desirable electric vehicle and to show what happens when Jaguar goes electric. I think we’ve achieved those ambitious goals, and now we’ve made it even better with a new infotainment system, three-phase charging and technology that benefits driver and passengers alike.

“We’ve also subtly enhanced the design with an Atlas Grey finish to the grille mesh and with the new Bright Pack option. I-PACE was the first premium all-electric performance SUV: every change we’ve made ensures that it’s still the benchmark in its class.”

I-PACE: in detail

Smarter, faster and better connected:

The new Pivi Pro infotainment system is a highlight of the I-PACE’s spacious, luxurious interior. The 12.3-inch high-definition virtual instrument cluster, 10-inch and 5-inch upper and lower touchscreens** and multi-function, haptic rotary controllers are matched to crisp, clean, contemporary graphics for an engaging, intuitive user experience.

Inspired by smartphones, Pivi Pro is easy to use, while its powerful processor and ‘fast start-up’ ensures the system is ready to go by the time you’re in the driving seat. Supported by a built-in back-up battery, navigation initialisation takes just a few seconds.

The new and intuitive flat menu structure makes navigating the system easy with the features and functions you use regularly accessible via the home screen with just a click. The redesigned navigation system reduces the number of steps required to set a destination by half and customers are now able to pan and zoom in and out of the map with a pinch of the fingers, just as with a smartphone.

I-PACE is now available with an optional wireless device charging pad beneath the ‘floating’ centre console. Wireless charging also includes signal boosting, ensuring the phone’s signal remains stronger for longer. A Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay® is standard, as is Bluetooth technology which can pair two phones simultaneously ensuring you’ll always be connected. The Smartphone Pack also includes Android Auto™ as standard.

Customers need no longer be concerned about data usage or buying a SIM, as the I-PACE comes with a dual modem embedded SIM (eSIM) and complimentary 4G data plan which enables unlimited music streaming via Spotify, Deezer or Tunin and map, weather, calendar and traffic updates simultaneously***.

The new Pivi Pro infotainment system will help to get you where you want to go in less time and with less effort. The navigation uses self-learning algorithms to optimise routing, voice guidance even knows to remain quiet when you’re travelling through areas you know, and maps will always be up to date thanks to software-over-the-air (SOTA) functionality.

Stephen Boulter, Vehicle Engineering Manager, Jaguar I-PACE, said: “The Pivi Pro infotainment system makes it easy to use public charging networks. As well as showing where charging stations are it can also tell you if they’re available, what they cost to use, and an estimate of charging time. We know that most customers charge their I-PACE at home but we wanted to make charging on the go just as simple – and our new infotainment system makes that possible.”

Simplifying the process still further is Pivi Pro’s ability to automatically add charging stations to your route, if needed. The system will select the optimum chargers to minimise total journey time. On long drives, Pivi Pro can also show you the predicted charge level on arrival at each waypoint.

Driver assistance and wellbeing:

The I-PACE has been designed to keep you and your family safe and was awarded the maximum five-star EuroNCAP rating.

State-of-the-art digital technology further assists drivers and road users. Visibility is significantly enhanced with the addition of a 3D Surround Camera system as standard which provides a 360-degree digital plan view of the surrounding area and potential hazards, visible through the central touchscreen.

Inside the cabin, the ClearSight rear view mirror improves vision and convenience by ensuring the driver always has an unobstructed view of the road behind, even with three people in the rear seat or with the 656-litre luggage compartment loaded up to the roof.

ClearSight uses a wide-angle, rear-facing camera linked to a high-resolution screen within the frameless glass mirror. A small toggle switch on the mirror allows the driver to switch seamlessly between the view from the standard mirror and the camera feed.

Neatly integrated within the roof-mounted antenna module, the high-definition camera works in all conditions, including low ambient light, while a protective lip and hydrophobic coating help to repel water and ensure the camera lens remains as clean as possible.

Enhanced customer choice:

Complementing the new Atlas Grey grille tip finish is the luxurious new Bright Pack option, available on all models in the I-PACE range. The Bright Pack accentuates I-PACE’s breath-taking design with a Noble Chrome grille surround, Atlas Grey door mirror caps, Satin Chrome window surrounds and Atlas Grey for the rear diffuser. The contemporary Black Pack option is enhanced with the application of the gloss black finish to the rear badges.

A refreshed paint palette now features colours such as Caldera Red, Portofino Blue and Eiger Grey. There’s also a wider choice of wheels, with a new 19-inch design being offered for the first time on I-PACE, and replacing 18-inch wheels as standard equipment on S models.

Inside, customers can now benefit from the option of an enhanced Meridian 3D Surround Sound System with TrifieldTM technology. The system features two additional speakers in the cabin headliner, meaning the 16 speaker and one subwoofer arrangement delivers an exceptional experience for all occupants.

Going electric made easy:

The Jaguar I-PACE has been designed to ensure every step of the customer journey delivers peace of mind and makes owning an electric car as easy as possible.

With a range of up to 292 miles (WLTP) from its 90kWh battery, customers with an average daily commute would only need to charge their I-PACE once a week****.

I-PACE is offered with an 8 year or 100,000 mile battery warranty.

A range calculation tool on co.uk/i-pace jaguar.com makes it easy to see how factors such as vehicle speed, ambient temperature and climate control settings can influence the real-world range you could expect to achieve.

Jaguar has developed the iGuide app making it simple to find and understand the key features and controls of your Jaguar I‑PACE. It also doubles as your mobile owner’s manual, ensuring the answer to any question about charging are at your fingertips.

For queries ‘on the go’ I-PACE customers can also get help 24/7 from the I-Assistance service – at the touch of a button they’ll be connected directly to an expert to answer any queries about the vehicle.

Every home charging point from Jaguar’s recommended partners comes smart enabled, meaning you can conveniently activate and deactivate you charging progress straight from your smart phone.

When charging in public places the I-PACE’s charging cable locks into place as soon as the car is locked, and cannot be disconnected until the vehicle is unlocked, giving you the freedom to go about your day while the vehicle charges up.

The Jaguar I-PACE has an Eco Mode which helps preserve range by reducing energy depletion and encouraging a more efficient driving style. It also makes subtle changes to cabin temperature, air recirculation and to a number of the car's other features. You can override these changes by normal operation of each feature or via the menu settings.

The I-PACE is equipped with Software over the Air (SOTA) functionality. This means Systems including infotainment, battery management and charging can be updated remotely and enable the I-PACE to continuously improve over time.

ENDS

* Range added per one-hour/15-minute period is WLTP range

** The lower touchscreen is an option on the ‘S’ model and standard on all others.

*** 4G data plan is subject to market availability. The unlimited data is provided by the eSIM and applies to connected services and features for their respective subscription periods: Connected Navigation is initially included for three years and the Online Pack connected services subscription is provided for an initial period of one year.

**** Based on data captured by Jaguar’s Go I-PACE app in the UK.

Editors’ notes

The I-PACE has been designed and engineered in the UK and the country will remain the heartland of Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing, engineering and design operations. Jaguar Land Rover builds the I-PACE in Austria as part of a manufacturing partnership with Magna Steyr.

About Jaguar

Jaguar’s heritage of elegant design and breathtaking performance has excited and delighted the world for over 80 years. Today’s world-class Jaguar family comprises the award-winning XE, XF and XJ saloons, the dramatic F-TYPE sports car, the F-PACE performance SUV – the fastest-selling Jaguar ever – the E-PACE compact performance SUV and I-PACE, the all-electric performance SUV and 2019 World Car of the Year that puts Jaguar at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution.