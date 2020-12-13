The new compact plug-in hybrids from the Volkswagen Group received solid results.
The new SEAT Leon and its plug-in hybrid version SEAT Leon eHybrid, received a top 5-star safety evaluation rating from Euro NCAP.
The Audi A3 cousin, based on the same platform, also is a 5-star car and we assume that the A3 e-tron PHEV version will carry on with the same rating. Both models benefit from the new center airbag.
"Both the new Audi A3 Sportback and SEAT Leon sit on the same MQB-II platform as last year’s Golf VIII but now feature a centre airbag to improve far-side impact protection. When it comes to safety, the VW group siblings are in no way inferior to their famous cousin, but it is the Leon that, thanks to more compatible front-end design, has the upper hand with a very creditable 92 percent for Adult Occupant Protection."
SEAT Leon eHybrid
Detailed results:
- Adult Occupant - 92 percent
- Child Occupant - 88 percent
- Vulnerable Road Users - 71 percent
- Safety Assist - 80 percent
Euro NCAP details - SEAT Leon eHybrid
Audi A3
Detailed results:
- Adult Occupant - 89 percent
- Child Occupant - 81 percent
- Vulnerable Road Users - 68 percent
- Safety Assist - 73 percent
Crash tests include:
- Full width rigid barrier test at 50 km/h (31 mph)
- Mobile progressive deformable barrier test, 50 percent of the width of the car strikes an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
- Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (50 mph)
- Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
