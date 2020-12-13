The new SEAT Leon and its plug-in hybrid version SEAT Leon eHybrid, received a top 5-star safety evaluation rating from Euro NCAP.

The Audi A3 cousin, based on the same platform, also is a 5-star car and we assume that the A3 e-tron PHEV version will carry on with the same rating. Both models benefit from the new center airbag.

"Both the new Audi A3 Sportback and SEAT Leon sit on the same MQB-II platform as last year’s Golf VIII but now feature a centre airbag to improve far-side impact protection. When it comes to safety, the VW group siblings are in no way inferior to their famous cousin, but it is the Leon that, thanks to more compatible front-end design, has the upper hand with a very creditable 92 percent for Adult Occupant Protection."

Euro NCAP crash & safety tests of SEAT Leon eHybrid (2020) Euro NCAP crash & safety tests of Audi A3 (2020)

SEAT Leon eHybrid

Adult Occupant - 92 percent

Child Occupant - 88 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 71 percent

Safety Assist - 80 percent

Audi A3

Adult Occupant - 89 percent

Child Occupant - 81 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 68 percent

Safety Assist - 73 percent

