BP announced that its British subsidiary bp Chargemaster and Polar charging network (acquired in 2018) will now operate under the new, single bp pulse brand.

It's one of the largest charging companies and networks in the UK, which operates around 7,000 public charging points. By 2030, the number is expected to more than double to 16,000 (including 1,400 DC chargers). The number of DC chargers will reach 700 by 2025.

"After 11 years as Chargemaster, then bp Chargemaster, bp pulse gave us an opportunity to refresh our look and feel. A single website is now available for both new and existing EV customers, with both the bp Chargemaster and Polar websites having been replaced by bppulse.co.uk. You’ll also notice that our live network map features an option to start and stop charges via a smartphone browser, without registering or using any apps."

bp pulse prices

There are three options to use the bp pulse network: without registrations/guest (but the prices are the highest), with a free membership (AC and 50 kW DC charging price is then lower), and a subscription (£7.85 a month - equivalent to €8.6 or $10.4), which offers the lowest prices.

Access to the charging points is possible via contactless payment terminal, RFID card, key fob or app.

For example, charging 20 kWh (usually enough for over 100 km / 62 miles of range) in Free membership would cost: £5.0 (€5.5 / $6.6) at 50 kW DC charger. The prices are significantly higher at 150 kW DC chargers: £8.4 (€9.2 / $11.1).

If you plan to use the chargers from time to time, the subscription model might be more attractive.

Gallery: bp pulse charging infrastructure

4 Photos

bp pulse's offer includes basically all types of charging points: DC and AC, for public, work or home charging: