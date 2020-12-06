As the number of EVs increases, Volkswagen Group of America is gradually increasing the number of charging points at its facilities in the U.S. One of the latest projects is 51 new charging stations at the Innovation and Engineering Center California (IECC) – Silicon Valley Campus in California.

The company installed 49 AC Level 2 charging points and two 100 kW DC fast chargers (each equipped with two connectors), on top of the existing 11 AC charging points, using a grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District grant.

"The 100kW DC Fast Chargers are equipped with two connectors, enabling two vehicles to be charged simultaneously. The system is managed by PowerFlex Systems’ patented Adaptive Load Management (ALM) software. The software will determine the power delivery based on usage and time of day to help even out the electrical flow avoiding too much strain on the electrical grid and designed to offer lower charging costs to users."

It's now one of the largest publicly accessible charge parks in the Bay Area. Volkswagen Group of America offers free access to the stations for its employees, while the general public can use it at a cost.

The all-new Volkswagen ID.4 appeared at the site to take some juice:

This is not the only new workplace charging project. In October, Volkswagen Group of America announced that will establish a new North American headquarters in Northern Virginia in late 2023.

This new site will consolidate multiple facilities of the Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini brands and VW Credit. Roughly 1,000 employees.

The cool thing is that it will have in-building parking with provisions for 300 electric vehicle chargers, which sounds like 30% of the total number of employees.

Hopefully, we will see more workplace charging stations as it's one of the best ways to significantly increase the daily range of EVs and reduce range anxiety.