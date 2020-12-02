NIO continues its rally in China, delivering more and more electric cars every month. In November, the company set a new monthly record for the fourth time in a row, and sixth so far this year.

Let's take a look at the numbers. Overall, 5,291 cars were delivered (up 109% year-over-year).

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 2,386 (up 15% year-over-year)

(up 15% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 1,518 (new)

(new) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,387 (up 200% year-over-year)

(up 200% year-over-year) Total: 5,291 - (up 109% year-over-year)

According to NIO, demand is increasing, so the company will further expand its manufacturing capacity:

"NIO is in the process of accelerating the production capacity expansion in December 2020 to accommodate the increasing order growth."

That sounds like another record coming in December.

NIO sales in China – November 2020

So far this year NIO sold:

ES6: 25,452

ES8: 8,852

EC6: 2,417

Total: 36,721 (up 111% year-over-year)

Cumulative sales reached 68,634.

NIO ES6

The ES6 seem to weaken since the EC6 appeared on the market a few months ago:

NIO ES8