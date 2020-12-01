Kuka did not catch on to the significant order for thousands of robots for Volkswagen's plants in October (like FANUC and ABB), but it will be supplying equipment for VW's EV production as well.

The company (a part of Chinese Midea since 2016) announced a "major" order for body-in-white production of the ID.BUZZ from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

This all-new electric model will be produced at the Hanover plant, from 2022 (preparations already started).

"KUKA is responsible for the planning, delivery, assembly and commissioning of a fully automated body shop system for the underbody of the all-electric ID. BUZZ. Most of the systems are assembled at KUKA in Augsburg, commissioned and then delivered to the customer. On an area of about 14,000 square meters, underbody 1 and 2 including associated subassemblies will be implemented. Process technologies such as resistance spot welding, bonding, nut and stud welding are carried out in the 15 modular production lines. Among other things, so-called KUKA Rack Changer are used to supply the car body components to the production line."

KS Rack Changer from KUKA

It seems that the year 2021 will be spent on the preparation of the manufacturing line for ID. BUZZ (passenger version) and possibly also its cargo version.

Then, the focus in Hanover will be on three all-new fully electric D-SUV models, scheduled for 2024.

