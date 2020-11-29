For many years, electric vehicles weren't considered good road trip cars. This was due to minimal range and a lack of public charging infrastructure. Fortunately, things have changed for the better. This Tesla Model Y went non-stop (aside from charging) from Michigan to Florida.

According to the EPA, the Tesla Model Y Performance has 303 miles of electric range. Of course, this is just an estimate. A lot depends on what wheels it's wearing, weather conditions, speed of travel, and more. However, even with some 250 miles or so of range, many of today's EVs are just fine for road trips.

Add the fact that the Model Y has access to Tesla's proprietary Supercharger network, and you've got a crossover that can traverse the country with relative ease. The Supercharger network means fast, reliable charging stations that are located throughout the country, and especially on major travel routes.

This video documents a Model Y Performance owner and his friend traveling from Detroit, Michigan to Tampa, Florida, which is about 1,200 miles. They covered the entire distance in just one day, despite the fact that they had to stop and charge seven times.

That's pretty impressive based on some quick math. At an average of 60 to 70 mph, with no stops, this trip would take 17 to 20 hours. Factor in a bare minimum of four stops in a gas car and you're looking at nearly a full day of traveling.

The video breaks down the cost of charging, the different types of Superchargers, the length of time for each charging stop, and various aspects of the Model Y. It's informative, easy to watch, and entertaining.

Check out the video and then share an EV road trip story with us in the comment section below.