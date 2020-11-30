Renault Trucks (part of Volvo Trucks) has delivered the first all-electric 26-ton D Wide Z.E. truck of the order for 20 fully-electric trucks placed by the Swiss brewery Carlsberg Group earlier this year.

This is the second model after the 16-ton D Z.E. model that entered series production at the plant in Blainville-sur-Orne, Normandy, France. The French company is offering also the 3.1-ton Renault Master Z.E. van (which is sold independently also by Renault).

The 26-ton D Wide Z.E. is a counterpart of the Volvo FE Electric. According to the manufacturer, it can be equipped with a 200-265 kWh battery pack and offer some 180 km (112 miles) of the real-world range.

Thomas Amstutz, CEO of Feldschlösschen, a subsidiary of the Carlsberg Group said:

"We are proud to see our pioneering work with electric trucks, which began several years ago now, finally paying off. We are the first company in Switzerland and even Europe to use these environmentally friendly trucks for beverage transport. Our ambition is to take on a leading role not only in the development of beers and beverages, but also in beverage logistics and climate protection.”

Renault Trucks: 26-ton D Wide Z.E. specs:

Real-world operating range: up to 180 km (112 miles)

Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries, 200-265 kWh

GVW: 26 tonnes.

Weight: 27 tonnes

Available wheelbase: 3,900 mm

Two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW (260 kW continuous output)

Maximum torque of electric motors: 850 Nm

Maximum torque rear axle: 28 kNm

Two-speed gearbox

a counterpart of the Volvo FE Electric

Videos about the truck: