Lucid Motors officially completed the construction the first phase of its Lucid AMP-1 (Advanced Manufacturing Plant - 1) factory in Casa Grande, Arizona - within a year since the company broke ground on the 590-acre site on December 2, 2019.

The plant, at its current stage, will have an initial capacity of 30,000 units of the Lucid Air model annually "to supply global markets, beginning with North America."

Lucid is now busy with the commissioning of production equipment and intends to start series production of customer cars in Spring 2021. Before that happens, over the next few months, Lucid will build production-representative versions of the Air, fine-tuning its production line.

"As part of the factory’s commissioning, which tests Lucid’s innovative production processes and state-of-the-art equipment, the company has already built its full beta prototype test fleet and is now transitioning to the construction of a final series of production-representative versions of the Lucid Air. The Lucid manufacturing system embraces advanced processes such as an aircraft-inspired riveted and bonded monocoque body structure replacing spot welds, which endows Lucid Air with state-of-the-art structural efficiency."

The roadmap is from top to bottom: first Lucid Air Dream Editions, followed quickly by Grand Touring and Touring models, then Lucid Air Pure (in 2022 from $69,900 after $7,500 US Federal tax credit).

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors said:

“We broke ground on the 590-acre Lucid AMP-1 site in Casa Grande, Arizona, on December 2, 2019, and slightly less than a year later we have completed the first purpose-built EV factory in North America. The effort and agility demonstrated by this team is truly astounding, as we’re already commissioning equipment compatible with the Lucid manufacturing system to start production of the next-generation EV, the Lucid Air, in just a few months."

4 phases and 400,000 cars annually around 2028

According to Lucid, AMP-1 was designed with a “Future Ready” focus that allows for additional phases of expansion at the site.

In total, four phases are planned through 2028 (the square footage of the factory will expand from 999,000 square feet to 5.1 million square feet). The final form will have the manufacturing capacity of up to 400,000 electric cars annually (multiple models).

The plan sounds interesting and really ambitious to increase production and sales volume from zero to 400,000 in eight years.

"The Arizona site was selected for a number of reasons – including infrastructure, talent, geographic location, and pre-existing automotive supply chain – but it also offered space for a large footprint and planned expansions, as key areas of the factory were intentionally designed with this in mind. This includes a state-of-the-art, water-based paint shop designed to be future-proof with the necessary footprint and specialized infrastructure so it can be expanded to meet the needs of all future phases of the factory itself."

2nd phase for the Project Gravity

Starting in early 2021, Lucid Motors will move forward with the second phase, "enabling future production of the brand’s first SUV under the name Project Gravity in 2023"."

If we assume that the first phase is for the Air and the second phase is for the SUV, then maybe the third and fourth phases are also for a single new model/platform? That would give us a total of four models (plus eventual derivatives).

Peter Hochholdinger, VP of Manufacturing, Lucid Motors said:

“In building this factory, we adhered to several important manufacturing philosophies, including the tenets of ‘Future Ready’ and ‘On Time,’ together which have allowed us to effectively manage our investment and build a brand new factory from the ground up. As we add new platforms and vehicles to our lineup, the planning that went into this facility ensures that we will always be able to keep up with growing customer demand for advanced electric vehicles.”

Here is how the plant looked like as of November 16, 2020, recorded by Oneshot Creative (and here is the video from October 13):

