The $300 million first phase of the Lucid Motors manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona seems to be basically completed as of mid-October 2020.

Soon the plant should be making Lucid Air, luxury high-performance electric cars, as the top-of-the-line versions are expected on the market in Spring 2021.

The new Oneshot Creative's video shows the site as of October 13. There are two major buildings with not much construction activity at the moment.

Lucid Motors Factory Construction Update 10/13/2020 (source: Oneshot Creative) Lucid Motors Factory Construction Update 10/13/2020 (source: Oneshot Creative) Lucid Motors' factory in Arizona (visualization)

The construction started in December 2019. According to the previous reports, the total investment in the plant will exceed $700 million.

It's expected that Lucid should be able to produce about 10,000 EVs per year initially with an option to scale up over time (to several models and a much higher total level).

Prior to this facility, Lucid Motors was developing and making beta prototypes at its headquarters in Northern California.