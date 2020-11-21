DHL is expanding its EV fleet in the U.S., adding four BYD Class 8 electric trucks in the Los Angeles market, as part of a pilot program.

The company intends to use them to haul goods to and from the DHL LAX Gateway and local service center facilities, just in time for the peak holiday shipping season.

The vehicles provided by BYD are expected to be capable of running all day on a single charge. The same model is used also by Anheuser-Busch.

"Equipped with a comfortable air-ride cab and air suspension, the trucks have more than enough power and torque to operate at 82,000 lbs. combined weight."

DHL plans to add more EVs this year, including 72 electric vans from multiple undisclosed manufacturers:

"In addition, DHL Express has 72 all-electric battery-powered vans on order from multiple vendors, which will support DHL pickup and delivery operations throughout California and New York."

It seems that BYD EVs starts to attract more and more big names. Its electric yard trucks are used also by PepsiCo:

It will be extremely interesting to see competition between BYD, Tesla Semi and multiple other contenders, including Freightliner.