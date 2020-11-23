Volkswagen recently shared a bunch of new images from the production of the ID.4 so let's take a look at those new images (and a video from September).

The ID.4 has been produced in Zwickau, Germany, since August 20 alongside the ID.3. Currently, only the rear-wheel-drive version is produced (the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version will follow later).

The entire plant has been switched from production of 100% conventional cars to 100% electric cars. Besides the ID.3 and ID.4, four more models will be produced at the site.

The ID.4 seems to be the most important, mass-market electric car from Volkswagen, as it's envisioned for high-volume and production in five different places on three continents:

Zwickau, Germany - since August 20, 2020

Emden, Germany - from 2022

Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. - from 2022

SAIC Volkswagen joint venture in Anting, China

FAW-Volkswagen joint venture in Foshan, China

There might be slight differences between the versions in particular markets, but all of them are built on the Volkswagen MEB platform.

