Volkswagen released today a new video with a pre-production ID.4 for the U.S. market, tested on the Willow Springs International Raceway's Horsethief Mile track in California by Tanner Foust, a professional racing driver.

As we can see, the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 (with stability control turned off) is taking corners pretty well, sliding and even burning rubber a little bit. The sound is also pretty cool.

Tanner Foust's impressions are very positive (of course we would not expect anything else in a manufacturer's videos). He noted that the front end changes directions really easily and feels very light.

The driving experience is fun and reminds him of the classic Volkswagens of the past.

Initially, Volkswagen will be importing the RWD version of the ID.4 from Germany. In 2022, local production will start in the U.S.

At some point in the future, the RWD version will be joined by the even more capable dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version.

Gallery: Pre-production Volkswagen ID.4 on the race track