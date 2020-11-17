We previously showed you the EV-converted MGB by RBW EV Classic Cars from the UK, but you didn’t get to see the car in action. Only 30 will ever be made, so it’s a good thing that Jonny Smith (formerly the Car Pervert, currently of The Late Brake Show) has had a go in one, because you’ll probably never get to see one in real life.

What is it? Well, it’s essentially the 1963 - 1968 MGB that has had its internal combustion engine ripped out and replaced by an electric motor. It’s not especially powerful or quick (94 horsepower and nought to sixty in 9 seconds), but it does have a decent claimed range for the base battery pack of 160 miles (260 km) or 200 miles (322 km) for the upgraded battery pack.



But those are all numbers; what is it actually like to drive this converted classic? Have its makers ruined an iconic classic British roadster, or have they made a decades-old vehicle relevant in the modern context. Well, if you watch Jonny's video, it's pretty clear that it's actually a great effort, at least for a certain type of buyer, and its main problems are the high acquisition cost and the fact that fast charging is not supported.