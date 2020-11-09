As we get closer to a new vehicle's launch, we search for EPA data. However, oftentimes we don't get official range figures for upcoming EVs right away. Interestingly, all cars, even zero-emission vehicles, have an emissions certification that's posted by the EPA. It doesn't tell all about a car's eventual EPA rating, but it helps provide some early insight.

A member of the Mach-E Forum recently discovered the EPA certification for the extended-range Ford Mustang Mach-E models. Information on the documents includes details for the extended-range all-wheel-drive and extended-range rear-wheel-drive all-electric Ford crossover SUVs.

It's important to note that the data on the certification is "unadjusted city/UDDS and highway/HWFET." While UDDS stands for Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule, HWFET specifics Highway Fuel Economy Test. The member had to do some quick calculations to figure out what the Mach-E's official EPA range might be.

For the AWD Extended-Range Mach-E, the unadjusted city range is 371.5 miles and the unadjusted highway range is 338.9 miles. This makes for an adjusted combined rating of 356.8 miles. Once the numbers are adjusted, it looks like the combined range will be 249.8 miles, which is a bit below the 270-miles range that Ford is expecting.

The unadjusted combined range for the RWD extended-range Mach-E put it at 411.5 miles of range. The same adjustments suggest an adjusted EPA combined range of 288 miles.

We've embedded that EPA emissions certification documents below:

