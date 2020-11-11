The 21 all-electric BYD heavy duty trucks used by Anheuser-Busch in California since 2019 is still the largest Class 8 truck deployment in North America.

The Chinese company recently released a video presenting one of the vehicles, the driver of which shared his very positive driving experience, including "amazing" and "very smooth" acceleration. Electric trucks are also very quiet, which should lower the work strain.

In the U.S. specifically, BYD delivered more than 100 electric trucks of various sizes. That's a small drop compared to over 12,000 (as of January 2020) globally (mostly in China).

We must admit that there is something beautiful in those big road-legal EVs. It is a nice sight, especially after all those years when doubters were repeating that electric cars are just golf carts.