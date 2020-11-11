BMW i3, in its battery-rich version of 42.2 kWh (37.9 kWh net), was recently tested by Bjørn Nyland at two usual speeds of 90 km/h (56 mph) and 120 km/h (75 mph).

The car has a WLTP rating of 285-310 km (177-193 miles) depending on configuration, but BMW is more conservative and says that up to 260 km (162 miles) is possible "in everyday use in urban areas, exterior temperature: 20°C, heating/air conditioning, pre-conditioning, COMFORT driving mode."

In the test, at a temperature of 12°C (almost entirely in the EcoPro Mode), WLTP values were far too optimistic, but BMW's numbers were actually achievable at 90 km/h:

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 259 km (161 miles)

energy consumption of 151 Wh/km (243 Wh/mile)

available energy capacity of 39 kWh

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph):

range of 177 km (110 miles) , down 31.7% compared to 90 km/h

, down 31.7% compared to 90 km/h energy consumption of 218 Wh/km (351 Wh/mile)

available energy capacity of 38.6 kWh

All the numbers are of course an estimation rather than a precise measurement.

For comparison, in the U.S. i3 got an EPA range rating of 153 miles (246 km).

Anyway, the i3 is envisioned for city driving and the range at lower speeds should be noticeably higher.