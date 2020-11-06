LG Chem strengthens in first place, slightly ahead of CATL.
The EV battery market expands at a healthy rate, following the growing plug-in car market in Europe, and finally also in China.
SNE Research reports that in September some 15.7 GWh of EV battery shipment was counted globally, which is 55% more than a year ago.
The three top players - LG Chem, CATL and Panasonic - were responsible for 10.8 GWh or 69% of the total. As we can see on the chart below, LG Chem is not only #1 for the month, but it seems like it tripled its output.
Global EV Battery Shipment - September 2020:
- LG Chem - 3.8 GWh
- CATL - 3.6 GWh
- Panasonic - 3.4 GWh
- SK Innovation - 0.8 GWh
- Samsung SDI - 0.8 GWh
- BYD - 0.7 GWh
- CALB - 0.5 GWh
- FinDreams (BYD's sub-brand) - 0.4 GWh
- Envision AESC - 0.4 GWh
- PEVE - 0.2 GWh
Year-to-date 2020
Thanks to improving results in the past couple of months, the year-to-date EV battery shipment of 80.8 GWh almost matched the previous year (81.9 GWh).
Again, 54.8 GWh or 68% of the total comes from LG Chem, CATL and Panasonic.
Global EV Battery Shipment - YTD 2020:
- LG Chem - 19.9 GWh (more than doubled)
- CATL - 19.1 GWh (slightly down)
- Panasonic - 15.8 GWh (down)
- Samsung SDI - 5.0 GWh (up 67.5%)
- BYD - 4.5 GWh (halved)
- SK Innovation - 3.5 GWh (more than doubled)
- Envision AESC - 2.5 GWh (slightly down)
- CALB - 1.7 GWh (up)
- PEVE - 1.5 GWh (slightly down)
- Guoxuan - 1.4 GWh (down)
Total: 80.8 GWh (down 1.8% from 81.9 GWh)
A quick look at the market share chart:
Source: SNE Research
