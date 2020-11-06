The EV battery market expands at a healthy rate, following the growing plug-in car market in Europe, and finally also in China.

SNE Research reports that in September some 15.7 GWh of EV battery shipment was counted globally, which is 55% more than a year ago.

The three top players - LG Chem, CATL and Panasonic - were responsible for 10.8 GWh or 69% of the total. As we can see on the chart below, LG Chem is not only #1 for the month, but it seems like it tripled its output.

Global EV Battery Shipment - September 2020:

LG Chem - 3.8 GWh CATL - 3.6 GWh Panasonic - 3.4 GWh SK Innovation - 0.8 GWh Samsung SDI - 0.8 GWh BYD - 0.7 GWh CALB - 0.5 GWh FinDreams (BYD's sub-brand) - 0.4 GWh Envision AESC - 0.4 GWh PEVE - 0.2 GWh

Year-to-date 2020

Thanks to improving results in the past couple of months, the year-to-date EV battery shipment of 80.8 GWh almost matched the previous year (81.9 GWh).

Again, 54.8 GWh or 68% of the total comes from LG Chem, CATL and Panasonic.

Global EV Battery Shipment - YTD 2020:

LG Chem - 19.9 GWh (more than doubled) CATL - 19.1 GWh (slightly down) Panasonic - 15.8 GWh (down) Samsung SDI - 5.0 GWh (up 67.5%) BYD - 4.5 GWh (halved) SK Innovation - 3.5 GWh (more than doubled) Envision AESC - 2.5 GWh (slightly down) CALB - 1.7 GWh (up) PEVE - 1.5 GWh (slightly down) Guoxuan - 1.4 GWh (down)

Total: 80.8 GWh (down 1.8% from 81.9 GWh)

A quick look at the market share chart: