A year ago, Tesla's position in the European all-electric car segment was quite dominant, but since then things have changed a lot.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt, Tesla now has a 13.5% market share in Western Europe, while in Q3 2019 it was 33.8%. That's a huge change.

*Western Europe (18 markets): "EU Member States prior to the 2004 enlargement plus EFTA markets Norway, Switzerland and Iceland, plus UK."

Other automotive groups highly improved BEV sales this year and, as it turns out, three of them - the Volkswagen Group, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Hyundai Motor Group - sold more all-electric cars than Tesla in Q3.

We would add however that Tesla is a single brand, while other automotive groups include multiple. OEMs were also forced to increase BEV sales (even at lower margins) to meet CO2 emission requirements on one hand and expanded BEV sales on a new wave of incentives.

Anyway, using the 12-month rolling sales as a metric, Tesla is at 97,600, several thousand behind both the Volkswagen Group and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

With a strong Q4, supported by MIC Model 3 import from China, Tesla is expected to improve its position, maybe even beat 110,000 in 2019, but probably will not be able to sell more BEVs in 2020 than some other OEMs.

During the first nine months, BEV sales of the leading groups were:

Volkswagen Group: 87,000

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 83,000

Tesla: 63,000 (down 12,000 year-over-year)

Tesla's result is partially related to weakened demand for Model S/Model X, relying mostly on a single model (Model 3) and all the problems with COVID-19 lockdown, which affected supplies significantly.