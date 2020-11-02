NIO electric car deliveries in China improved in October to 5,055 (up 100% year-over-year) - its third straight monthly sales record, and fifth during the past six months.

Crossing 5,000 units is not a surprise as we already saw that the monthly production also exceeded 5,000 a month.

The important factor is that both the ES6 and ES8 are growing year-over-year, plus the volume of the third model - EC6 - stands now for a significant portion of the total volume.

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 2,695 (up 21% year-over-year)

(up 21% year-over-year) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,477 (up 383% year-over-year)

(up 383% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 883 (new)

(new) Total: 5,055 - (up 100% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – October 2020

So far this year NIO sold:

ES6: 23,066

ES8: 7,465

EC6: 899

Total: 31,430 (up 111% year-over-year)

Cumulative sales reached 63,343.

While the ES6 is not far from its records, the ES8 now seems to be rising, but well short of the levels of late 2018.

The sales should further grow thanks to a new 100 kWh battery option (actually announced quite some time ago, as an addition to 70 kWh and 84 kWh versions). According to the media reports, deliveries should start soon.

According to rumors, the next will be a 150 kWh version for a range of up to 900 km (559 miles) - NEDC.