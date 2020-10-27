The British division of Nissan announced today new tech, more standard equipment and slightly lower prices for its MY20 LEAF range, which we assume soon will spread also beyond the UK to other European markets.

The production of the improved and more competitive MY20 LEAF (both 40 kWh and 6 kWh versions) will start in the Sunderland plant on November 16. Let's see what changes.

Lower prices

The top-of-the-line LEAF e+ Tekna trim will cost £34,710 (OTR, including £3,000 plug-in car grant), which is £1,685 less than before.

Other existing versions (LEAF Acenta and N-Connecta 40 kWh and LEAF N-TEC 62 kWh) see no price changes, although the Tekna 40 kWh was adjusted up by £315 to include Nissan’s Intelligent Rearview Mirror as standard.

New LEAF e+ N-Connecta trim

It's a new entry-grade 62 kWh version (from £32,695 OTR and including PICG), which according to Nissan should increase accessibility to the longer-range LEAF.

Equipment

There are several positions on the list, but the most interesting is a new telescopic steering wheel! Yes... after all those years and reviews, Nissan finally will offer a fully adjustable steering wheel.

New Intelligent Rearview Mirror

standard from Tekna or a £395 option on N-Connecta versions – features a built-in LCD monitor displaying images from a high-resolution camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle. Drivers can switch between the LCD monitor and the standard rearview mirror, depending on the driver's preference.

now standard across all grades adding another safety feature to the already comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies.

now standard from N-Connecta, helping reduce the overall height of the vehicle for better access to garages, and enhances the exterior design.

Standard across the range with the steering column now fully adjustable for both reach and rake, allowing customers to find their ideal driving position.

a body colour option, also available as a two-tone design with Pearl Black Metallic, priced at £745 and £1,095 respectively. Arctic White, Spring Cloud Green and the two-tone Spring Cloud/Pearl Black options have been discontinued for this model year.

now £145 cheaper on N-Connecta versions at £450

is £295 less, available for £795 on Tekna grades

According to Nissan, during the first nine months of 2020, LEAF sales in the UK increased year-over-year by 56%. A big reason for that is the booming British EV market we guess.

Interestingly, more than half of LEAFs sold have been equipped with ProPILOT.