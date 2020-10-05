September 2020, as expected, was a truly exceptional month for plug-in electric car sales in the UK. We knew it would be big because it's the month of the new registration plate, but it's even stronger than we expected.

34,303 new plug-in electric cars were registered (a new all-time record), with a growth rate of 166% year-over-year, and at the market share of 10.5%!

It's really amazing, especially since the overall market decreased by 4.4% year-over-year to 328,041 (the lowest level since the two-plate system was introduced in 1999).

Conventional hybrids also improved - by 55.8% to 26,344, but diesel cars experienced a collapse of 38.4% in September and 56.3% YTD.

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – September 2020

BEVs: 21,903 (up 184% year-over-year) at market share of 6.7%

(up 184% year-over-year) at market share of PHEVs: 12,400 (up 139% year-over-year) at market share of 3.8%

(up 139% year-over-year) at market share of Total: 34,303 (up 166% year-over-year) at market share of over 10.5%

Sales YTD:

BEVs: 66,611 (up 165% year-over-year) - market share of 5.4%

(up 165% year-over-year) - market share of PHEVs: 42,277 (up 84% year-over-year)- market share of 3.4%

(up 84% year-over-year)- market share of Total: 108,888 (up 126% year-over-year) - market share of 8.8%

More details, including also other types:

Top models

The top-selling model in September was the Vauxhall Corsa with 10,553 new registrations. The question is whether its all-electric version - Vauxhall Corsa-e - was also the best BEV? We don't know yet.