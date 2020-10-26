According to Reuters' unofficial sources, Geely intends to build a new manufacturing plant in Chongqing, China for its premium and sporty brand Polestar.

It seems that it will not be a big facility, as the annual manufacturing capacity willo be just 30,000.

We guess that it would be a reasonable number for the upcoming Polestar Precept, but there is no confirmation about the model.

Polestar is currently making two models, the plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 in Chengdu and the Polestar 2 in Taizhou (the plant produces also Volvo and Lynk & Co cars).

Geely is a growing automotive group, which already absorbed Volvo Cars and Lotus, "almost half" of Proton and 9.7% of Daimler. It also owns LEVC in the UK.

It's rather obvious that the Precept is one of many more Polestar electric cars that are in the pipeline.

Only time will tell whether they will be produced separately or most of them will share manufacturing sites and platforms with other models in the group.