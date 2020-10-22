Tesla last night released its completely rewritten Full Self-Driving technology (FSD), in Beta form, as an over-the-air update to a handful of "safe" owners. It seems the number of people who got the update is very small. It also seems only some of them have been given permission to share on social media.

Editor's Note: We've swapped out the video above with the latest. The original video is available at the bottom of this article.

We wish we knew how Tesla picked the candidates, who they are, where they're located, and what was involved. Did they all have a meeting with Tesla? Are they meeting on a regular basis as a team to report and address issues? We really have no clue at this point.

What we do have, however, are some early videos. Keep in mind, none of what you see here really means anything yet. It will take some time for these owners to get acquainted with the technology, explore it further, and really give us a good idea of how much it has improved.

We imagine just based on the new UI and features, in addition to what CEO Elon Musk has explained, it has the potential to be much better than current Autopilot, but all it takes is a few quirks or issues for things to end very badly. This is why it's so smart for Tesla to take its time here, be very cautious, only release it to a small group of people, and test it heavily in real-world situations.

Once we have more information about FSD, we'll share it here. In the meantime, we're not willing to make any official observations, tout the technology, or convince people that it will never work. There isn't nearly enough information for that to be fair. At this point, it's just a waiting game. Check out the video above and all the information below, then leave us a comment.