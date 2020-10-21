After the Hummer EV was unveiled, GMC released additional photos of the all-new and all-electric pickup, which look pretty cool.

It remains a Hummer in many ways, but of course, technically it is completely not related to the old gas guzzlers. This is an electric beast.

It sure is not a typical pickup, but might be one of the ultimate recreational vehicles with tons of capabilities and performance for any task needed.

If you are interested in details and pricing, check out our full report.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV