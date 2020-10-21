Let's see all the images and videos about the GMC Hummer EV.

After the Hummer EV was unveiled, GMC released additional photos of the all-new and all-electric pickup, which look pretty cool.

It remains a Hummer in many ways, but of course, technically it is completely not related to the old gas guzzlers. This is an electric beast.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Dune
2022 GMC Hummer EV

It sure is not a typical pickup, but might be one of the ultimate recreational vehicles with tons of capabilities and performance for any task needed.

Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Hummer EV at InsideEVs Forum!

If you are interested in details and pricing, check out our full report.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Above Roof Off
2022 GMC Hummer EV Interior
2022 GMC Hummer EV details

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

2022 GMC Hummer EV
73 Photos
2022 GMC Hummer EV GMC Hummer Electric Pickup Truck Video Reveal GMC Hummer Electric Pickup Truck Video Reveal GMC Hummer Electric Pickup Truck Video Reveal GMC Hummer Electric Pickup Truck Video Reveal GMC Hummer Electric Pickup Truck Video Reveal GMC Hummer Electric Pickup Truck Video Reveal

Related articles

gmc hummer ev edition 1 sold out GMC Hummer Edition 1 Truck Sells Out In 1 Hour: How Many Is GM Making?
debut gmc hummer electric truck price range specs GMC Reveals 350-Mile Hummer Electric Pickup Truck: $79,995 To $112,595