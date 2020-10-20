Xpeng announced today a milestone of 10,000 Xpeng P7 all-electric sedans produced cumulatively at its self-built wholly-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province in China.

The P7 was introduced on the market in late June, and by the end of September 6,535 copies were sold, including 2,573 in September (10th best result among EVs).

With its 81 kWh battery (energy density of 170 Wh/kg on the pack level), 706 km (439 miles) of NEDC range in rear-wheel-drive version, a lot of tech, and decent reviews, it's one of the better models currently available in China.

One of the key advantages of the P7 is its efficiency, achieved through the use of the Infineon 950 IGBT module inside the drive unit (peak motor efficiency is 97.5%) and a low drag coefficient of Cd 0.236.

"The P7 smart EV sports sedan is designed and built with four goals: drive further and smarter, charge quicker, accelerate faster and control smoother. It offers an unrivalled combination of elegance, style and comfort with cutting-edge autonomous driving, voice interaction and powertrain technology, to deliver an unparalleled driving experience. The P7’s chassis was jointly developed with a luxury sports-style German engineering brand."

The price of P7 in China (post-subsidy) is 229,900 yuan ($34,418) to 349,900 yuan ($52,383).

Xpeng's plant was built over a period of 15 months, which is close to what Tesla did with its Giga Shanghai plant, although having a lot more experience and probably also resources/capital on hand.

"The factory received the official production license from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on May 19 this year and completed the production of 10,000 P7s within 160 days, a record among new EV markers in China."

Gallery: Xpeng P7