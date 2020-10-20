The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has officially announced a three-year agreement with Unifor, confirming initial reports about new, EV-related investments in Canada.

The total amount of the investment will be up to CAD $1.58 billion and the biggest part ($1.35 billion to $1.50 billion) falls on the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, which will be "retooled to produce electrified vehicles".

FCA said briefly that a new multi-energy vehicle architecture will be installed at the site and at least one new model on that architecture will be produced. It's not clear what model it could be, but the architecture will allow producing both - plug-in hybrids, and all-electric cars.

"Working in collaboration with Unifor, as well as both the Federal and Provincial governments, the Company has committed to install a new multi-energy vehicle architecture, including Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV) and Battery Electric (BEV) vehicle capability, and at least one new model on that architecture at its Windsor Assembly Plant. The value of this investment ranges from $1.35 billion to $1.50 billion."

Hopefully, it will be some new high-volume plug-in model. Its introduction should materialize by 2024 we guess. Currently, the plant produces Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager minivans and Grand Caravan. The Pacifica is available as a plug-in hybrid.

The agreement includes also a much smaller investment in two other sites:

Brampton Assembly ($50 million)

"will introduce three new variants of the popular Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger muscle cars, in addition to continuing production of the Chrysler 300"

"will receive two new products"

In total the deal should result in 2,000 new jobs.